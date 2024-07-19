Latin America’s best bank: BBVA

BBVA achieved impressive momentum in Latin America during 2023, winning individual best bank awards in Colombia and Mexico, and coming close in Peru. Its bank in Argentina also posted respectable growth and is poised to take advantage of a potentially more benign economic outlook. The Spanish firm also capitalized on its market leading position in Mexico to win the award for the country’s best investment bank and is also Latin America’s best bank for transaction services – a landmark win in an sector that has traditionally been dominated by US banks.

It would be an exaggeration to attribute this performance solely to the digital innovations that BBVA has been integrating throughout its regional network in recent years – but not too much of an exaggeration. The bank won more than 11 million new customers in 2023, with 65% of these captured through digital channels.