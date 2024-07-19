Africa’s best bank for financing: Standard Bank

In a year (very) short on equity capital markets activity, it was in the debt and the loan market that Standard Bank shone brightest in 2023.

The South African lender’s presence across 20 African markets and 21 dealing rooms enables it to provide clients with internationally competitive solutions, plus an innovative product offering across foreign exchange, rates, commodities, credit markets and equities.

In its role as mandated lead arranger, Standard Bank topped the rankings Africa-wide in 2023, according to data from Dealogic, completing 63 loans worth a total of $5.27 billion, for a 10.21% share of the market – streets ahead of its closest rivals.

Sim Tshabalala

Its chief executive is Sim Tshabalala.

As a bookrunner, the lender completed 19 loans worth a total of $3.31 billion, for a 6.4% share of the market.