Africa’s best bank for sustainable finance: Societe Generale

Societe Generale’s global reputation as a driver of green and sustainable principles and investment, plus its long presence across Africa, combine to make the Paris-based lender a clear winner of this award on the continent.

It is led by head of business, Africa, Mediterranean basin and overseas, Philippe Dubois.

The eye is immediately drawn to the sustainable flavour of its deal-making. A €242 million green loan to fund a new low-carbon clinker will help Vital subsidiary Societe Ouest Africaine des Ciments to support the decarbonization of Senegal’s economy. SocGen was lender and administrative officer on the deal.

Other important transactions stand out, notably a $511 million project financing deal for the 500-megawatt Gulf of Suez II wind farm, set to be the largest of its kind in Africa, capable of delivering clean power to more than 800,000 homes across Egypt.

SocGen was lender and mandated lead arranger on a €30 million financing facility to build the Tanene bridge in Guinea to improve social mobility in the west African state.

