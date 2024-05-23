Most innovative Islamic deal – Asia: MYEG Services’ RM250 million three-year sustainability sukuk wakalah
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsEuromoney Islamic Finance Awards

Most innovative Islamic deal – Asia: MYEG Services’ RM250 million three-year sustainability sukuk wakalah

May 23, 2024

Full Results

islamic finance 2024 logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney


Issuer: MYEG Services Berhad

Size: RM250 million

Structure: Wakalah bi istithmar

Tenor: Three years

Banks: CIMB Islamic Bank and HSBC Amanah (lead arrangers and sustainability structuring advisers)

Date: August 2023

 

While there were plenty of innovative Islamic financings in Asia last year, there was only one that touched on two of the most important themes and potentially transformative developments in recent years: sustainability and blockchain technology.

Malaysian digital services company MYEG’s RM250 million ($52 million) three-year, 5.4% sukuk in August was not only a sustainable sukuk – supporting the building of accommodation for foreign workers – it was also the first time in the country’s sukuk market that blockchain has been given as use of proceeds.

As such, MYEG, a Malaysian government concessionaire, intends to use the funds raised to help fund the development of the country’s national blockchain infrastructure, as well as to build housing for workers.

Malaysia’s government has been investing substantially in its digital infrastructure over the past few years, including in broadband and 5G connectivity, data centres, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and blockchain.



To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Islamic Finance awardsAwardsIslamic Finance regional awardIslamic Finance deal awardIF Asia
Gift this article