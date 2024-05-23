Islamic finance deal of the year – Africa: Federal Government of Nigeria N150 billion sukuk

Issuer: FGN Roads Sukuk Company 1

Obligor: Federal Government of Nigeria

Size: N150 billion

Structure: Ijarah sukuk

Tenor: 10 years

Banks: Greenwich Merchant Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Vetiva Capital Management (managers)

Date: October 2023

The Nigerian government has been at the forefront of growing and developing Islamic finance in Africa, largely through its efforts to cultivate a deep and liquid domestic sukuk market, the continent’s biggest by value and volume of transactions.

While this market is still small compared with other domestic markets in the Middle East and Asia, it has been growing and evolving over the past few years, thanks mostly to the regular issuance from the government via its debt management office.

Marking its sixth domestic sukuk in as many years, the Nigerian DMO returned to the market in October last year with a N150 billion ($110 million) 10-year sukuk, which drew an impressive N653 billion of demand from local investors, the highest level of interest so far.

Investor interest was supported by increased awareness and comfort with the structural complexity of sukuks

Aside from the high profit or a so-called rental rate of 15.75%,