Off the record

“Yes, but without wanting to sound arrogant, the difference is that we can”

One banker does just that in explaining why his firm asks for ancillary business

“Banks now want to earn fees from borrowers but won’t hold the loans. They want to put them into in-house private credit funds. I don’t know. It almost feels like there could be a conflict of interest there”

The irony drips heavy from this ex-banker turned direct lender

“I am not as big fan of XXXX. If there was a choice between what was good for the group and what was good for his division, he would always choose the latter”

A former executive board member at a large European bank explains why one CEO candidate never made it to the top job

“I just spoke to a UK banker who was pushing offshore wind financing. We have millions of acres of land to develop so why would we explore an energy source that’s at least twice the price?”

One Brazilian banker stresses the importance of local knowledge