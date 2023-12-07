Euan Munro on ESG, UK equities and what Mellon brought to Newton
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
CAPITAL MARKETS

Euan Munro on ESG, UK equities and what Mellon brought to Newton

Mark Baker
December 07, 2023

The chief executive of Newton Investment Management is a forthright believer in the power of active investors to effect change at the companies they invest in, and thinks tinkering with market rules is unlikely to boost the appeal of London-listed equities.

euan munro-960.jpg
Euan Munro, Newton IM

Euan Munro is being characteristically blunt. On a rainy afternoon in London, the chief executive of Newton Investment Management is explaining to Euromoney how the most impactful thing investors can do for the environment is to help ‘brown’ companies become green.

Jump to:

  • Differentiated platform: How Mellon ‘enriched’ Newton

    • “Not engaging with brown companies is maybe going to make your portfolio look a bit more virtuous,” he says. “But you’re fooling yourself if you think you’ve changed the world.”

    Whether and to what extent institutional investors should be building concerns around environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues into their product offerings – and the ways in which they should be supervised in doing so – remain topics of fierce debate in the investment community.

    Munro’s starting thesis is that because large parts of society care about issues such as global warming, the loss of biodiversity or child labour, then governments must also care – and this therefore raises the risk of financial penalties and litigation.

    As

    To unlock this article

    Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

    Topics

    CAPITAL MARKETS InterviewUnited KingdomUnited StatesESG
    Mark Baker headshot2.jpg
    Mark Baker
    Deputy editor
    Mark Baker is deputy editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.