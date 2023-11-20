Off the record

“Mexico is a better business in a country with a better economic outlook for retail banking. So, while I get the rationale for selling Banamex – I don’t agree with it but I understand it – why keep a US retail bank? If you’re out, go out”

A competitor has a radical proposal for Citi CEO Jane Fraser

“By far the most successful at digital banking… in a well-governed Western democracy”

The CEO of a big European bank tells Euromoney of his admiration for a competitor – with an interesting caveat

“The economics of wealth-tech suck. They just do”

One attendee at the Singapore Fintech Forum is less than impressed

“Can fish live without water? This is a problem for the Hong Kong stock market as traditional institutional US dollars pull out. More high-quality Chinese companies coming in is akin to adding more fish without addressing the dearth of water”

This Hong Kong-based banker frets about the future

“We are in a new pandemic. It is the pandemic of the shiny new thing”

One banker has had enough of the new and would like us to bed down some of the recent

“It’s quite difficult to give you an outlook for 2024 when we have no idea what will happen next week. The markets have been rallying these last couple of days. Maybe that just continues”

This bond market banker’s colleague taps his elbow and shares his mobile screen. Pause.