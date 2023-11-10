Central and Eastern Europe country category winners 2023: Best bank for corporates in Hungary: OTP Bank
November 10, 2023
OTP Bank recorded impressive growth in lending volumes during the awards period and has also advised on some landmark financings.

The bank’s overall corporate financing activity grew by 33% year on year in 2022. In project finance, it recorded 50% growth in financing to large-scale projects in the energy, utility, residential, solar and battery facility sectors. Specialised lending to corporate clients grew by 20%.

OTP Bank has been actively involved in syndicated market co-financing and has also participated in large balance-sheet financings. It was involved in the €1.2 billion syndicated loan facility for Hungarian multinational oil and gas utility MOL Group and a €300 million syndicated term loan facility for Magyar Telekom, the largest Hungarian telecoms company.

The implementation of a mobile-first strategy has been a key element in the bank’s growth in business banking. It has developed digital sales programmes for its products and invested in the digitalization of administrative tasks, which has improved efficiency in its corporate banking channels.

