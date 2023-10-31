Latin America and the Caribbean: Country category winners 2023

Argentina index]

Best bank for digital solutions: Santander

Santander has introduced new products to increase the number of its digital users, and is the best bank for digital solutions in Argentina this year.

Its mobile app is the highest-rated Argentinian bank app on both iOS and Android. It reached 2.8 million digital users in 2022, a 5% year-on-year increase.

Santander’s global payment platform, Getnet, is the second-largest payment-processing company in Argentina in terms of volumes and number of transactions. The platform offers digital and hybrid banking for consumers and retailers.

The bank uses robotic process automation (such as push notifications to inform customers about upcoming transactions and bills), machine learning and chatbots to increase process efficiency.

Using artificial intelligence, chatbots on its digital channels can provide personalized recommendations to customers without the intervention of a human.

Best bank for ESG: Santander

Santander is the best bank for environmental, social and governance in Argentina this year after launching several new environmental and social initiatives.

