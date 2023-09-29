Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: FX market leader best provider – best FX order/execution management system: 360T

360T’s execution management system (EMS) helps buy-side firms optimise their FX workflows across the entire trade life cycle, leading to increased efficiency, reduced operational risks and a comprehensive audit trail while also streamlining execution.

“Through a combination of advanced automation tools, unique data sets and sophisticated analytics, we enable traders to fully automate the processing, netting, grouping, staging and finally execution of their FX trades so that everything flows seamlessly between the EMS and the rest of the user's technology stack,” says Sebastian Hofmann-Werther, head of EMEA at 360T. “This enables better execution outcomes, reduces the risks inherent in manual processes and moves the trader up the value chain within their organization.”

360T has integrated its unique data feeds into the EMS to act as a market midpoint and tolerance check when executing trades. The company conducts regular new technology releases, with the latest one including a new workflow.

Sebastian Hofmann-Werther Photo: Martin Joppen

This workflow enables buy-side firms to put cross-currency mixed portfolios into competition and receive automated pricing from their counterparties with full post-trade straight-through-processing while eliminating some of the ‘clean-up trades’ associated with these portfolios.

“We also added split risk or forward first fixing functionality, which enables EMS users to automatically put banks into competition for the forward points of their benchmark orders, potentially leading to improved pricing on these trades,” adds Hofmann-Werther.

360T has also implemented new technology to automate the opening of institutional investor and sell-side accounts on its platform, providing immediate liquidity and settlement.

This is achieved by digitalizing the workflow around the opening and maintenance of fund accounts. When accounts are uploaded by institutional firms, this information can be automatically sent to the relevant banks and 360T, eliminating manual tasks and dramatically reducing the time required to set up a new fund.

“Trading desks are looking for an EMS platform which can enable them to streamline their workflows, increase productivity, reduce operational risks, free-up traders’ valuable time and improve returns to investors or stakeholders,” says Hofmann-Werther. “That is why we have spent a lot of time developing sophisticated tools which enable buy-side firms to do exactly this.”