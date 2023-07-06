Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
TREASURY

Trade talent is becoming a scarce commodity

Paul Golden
July 06, 2023
Banks must address the nature and quality of trade finance roles to address staff longevity concerns.

Concerns around loss of expertise in the trade finance space are nothing new. Global banking research and advisory firm East & Partners noted in 2021 that banks had highlighted the difficulties of attracting and retaining trade finance talent for the better part of a decade.

This has particularly impacted bank back-office functions, which are highly dependent on experience and overall domain knowledge.

“Our observation is that there is a significant gap in terms of the ‘next generation’ available to replace those who are retiring,” says Patrick DeVilbiss, director and senior offering manager, trade and supply chain solutions at CGI. “It has become increasingly difficult to find individuals who have trade finance experience for a significant number of years, though this may also be indicative of employment trends more broadly.”

There is a significant gap in terms of the ‘next generation’ available to replace those who are retiring
Patrick DeVilbiss, CGI
Valeria Sica, global head of trade data, partnership and innovation at Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions, agrees that experience is proving harder to come by.

Tags

TREASURY TreasuryTrade Finance
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.