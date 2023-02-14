Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
TREASURY

Trade Finance 2023 survey results

Double,Exposure,Of,Graph,And,Rows,Of,Coins,For,Finance
Photo: iStock

The impact of the supply chain disruption that was such a notable feature of last year’s trade finance survey continues to be felt as banks widen the range of services designed to improve corporate resilience.

Paul Golden
February 14, 2023
Share



RESULTS

  • Trade-finance-2023
    TRADE FINANCE SURVEY
    The survey is designed to give our readers valuable information on the global trade finance market and the opportunity to rank trade finance providers across a selection of categories and an overall global ranking of providers as rated by their clients.
    September 02, 2020

From a trade finance perspective, 2022 was a year of two halves. According to the Coalition Index for Transaction Banking covering the first six months of last year, trade finance revenues rose on the back of strong performances in structured trade finance. Within this segment, supply chain finance continued its growth trajectory as corporates sought more financing, while commodities trade finance delivered record results thanks to heightened market volatility.

However, UNCTAD’s December 2022 global trade update suggested that the slowdown that began in the second half of last year will worsen in 2023 as geopolitical tensions and tight financial conditions persist.

Fitch Ratings agrees that global trade lost momentum towards the end of 2022 and also believes it will remain subdued this year as high energy prices and monetary policy tightening hit energy-intensive and fixed investment sectors.




To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

TREASURY TreasuryTrade FinanceTrade Finance SurveyFeaturesSupply chain finance
Share
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.