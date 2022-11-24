The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
BANKING

MUFG’s consumer finance deals show southeast Asia is Japan’s banking future

Chris Wright
November 24, 2022
Share

The purchase of Home Credit’s businesses in the Philippines and Indonesia fits with a trend to seek growth outside Japan.

MUFG-logo-Japan-flag-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

MUFG’s decision to buy two southeast Asian consumer finance businesses fits in with a theme it has articulated for some years: to compensate for low growth and miserable demographics in Japan by gaining exposure to markets with very different dynamics.

Today [November 24], MUFG said it would acquire 100% of the shares of HC Consumer Finance Philippines and 85% of the shares of PT Home Credit Indonesia. Both of these businesses are subsidiaries of the Dutch-headquartered (but Czech-controlled) consumer finance company Home Credit.

MUFG, through its Thai Bank of Ayudhya and Indonesian ADMF subsidiaries, will pay €596 million for the acquisitions. Bank of Ayudhya, also known as Krungsri, will hold the lion’s share: 75% stakes in each business, with MUFG Bank holding 25% of the Philippines company and ADMF 10% of the Indonesian.

Clear logic

The context to all this has been explained to Euromoney by a sequence of MUFG executives in recent years: Kanetsugu Mike, Nobuyuki Hirano, Takayoshi Futae and Aki Tokunari.

In the decade since 2012, MUFG has bought stakes in VietinBank in Vietnam, Security Bank in the Philippines, Danamon in Indonesia and the Bank of Ayudhya purchase, alongside an entry into and exit from CIMB in Malaysia, and alliances in Myanmar and Cambodia.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

BANKING Asia PacificPhilippinesIndonesiaJapanMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG
Chris Wright head.jpg
Chris Wright
Asia editor Euromoney
Contact
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.