BANKING

Investors eye Brazil’s growth story as Lula retakes power

Rob Dwyer
November 03, 2022
The new administration is expected to be less receptive to bank privatization as the result boosts ‘Lula portfolio’ stocks.

Brazil-growth-flag-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

State-controlled Banco do Brasil saw its stock fall by more than 10% in the week running up to Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday, as polls pointed to the victory for former president Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva.

The now president-elect is thought to be much less receptive to fully privatizing Banco do Brasil compared with outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration, which had made sporadic aspirational statements to that effect during the past four years.

Banco do Brasil is due to release third-quarter earnings on November 9. A recent improvement in profitability – the bank reported recurring 2Q return on equity (ROE) of 20.2% – is based on many positive drivers, not least its strong agricultural loan portfolio and other financial investments.

“Banco do Brasil has lost market share, but given the nominal growth of Brazilian agribusiness, the business is still a powerhouse,” says one private-sector banker.

Data from the central bank shows that Banco do Brasil has a 49.26% of the total financing for the agribusiness sector’s 2021/22 harvest in Brazil.


Latin America and CaribbeanBrazilBankingCapital Markets
Rob Dwyer head.jpg
Rob Dwyer
Latin America editor
Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.