Sustainable push brings new momentum to ING’s wholesale bank

Previously chief executive of the Co-operative Bank – a UK challenger bank that spent most of the 2010s lurching from crisis to crisis – Andrew Bester is no stranger to restructuring. But his latest role as head of wholesale banking at ING might not just be a story of cuts and retrenchment.

Thanks largely to the focus on sustainable finance, wholesale banking has regained prominence in ING’s new group strategy, which CEO Steven van Rijswijk set out in June in his first investor day since taking from Ralph Hamers over two years ago.

So far, van Rijswijk’s most noteworthy move has been to cut some of Hamers’ most ambitious retail-banking projects, including various European digital banks cherished by the former CEO. Societe Generale bought ING France in April, while in June ING announced the closure of a digital bank in the Philippines, launched under Hamers four years ago, as a platform for broader Asian expansion.

ING’s