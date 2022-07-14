Off the record

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


July 14, 2022
July/August 2022

“Are we first or second? First? Good”

One US banker asks if they are pitching before or after a great rival in a key awards category


“Are we first or second? Second? Good”

The great rival asking if they are pitching before or after the same US bank


“We are part of the investment bank, which is great because it means that people can hate us less than they hate the other investment bankers”

This trade finance banker knows his place


“This whole ‘it’s nice to be important but it’s important to be nice’ is a great ethos for a kindergarten but it’s wrong for an investment bank. But I’m not going to be the one to point that out – I’ll be cancelled immediately”

This banker didn’t get the memo before one CSR pitch


“It’s no longer a case of grabbing hold of a customer, saying: ‘This is the best transaction services set of products you need’ and stuffing them down their throat”

Does this banker secretly lament that his old approach isn’t working anymore.?


“The technology of any bank that was founded before 2010 is a problematic liability”

That’s quite an addressable market for this senior manager at a digital bank

