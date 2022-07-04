The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
CAPITAL MARKETS

Techcombank landmarks show Vietnam’s potential

Chris Wright
July 04, 2022
Share

A record-breaking syndicated financing for one of Vietnam’s most interesting banks tells us much about investor sentiment towards the borrower and the country.

Vietnam-cityscape-gc233dac3a_960.jpg

Techcombank has been building up the landmarks recently. In April, Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank, to give its formal title, held its AGM to report a 47.1% year-on-year pre-tax profit increase in 2021 to VND23.2 trillion, making it the first non-state-owned commercial bank in the country to cross the billion-dollar profit mark.

Then, in June, it set a capital raising milestone with a $1 billion syndicated loan facility at three to five years, the largest-ever medium to long-term syndicated loan for a Vietnamese financial institution.

Euromoney catches up with CEO Jens Lottner at the conclusion of this deal, initially underwritten by Standard Chartered and UOB with ANZ, HSBC and SMBC joining as fellow mandated lead arrangers, underwriters and bookrunners. The deal felt like a statement, for Vietnam as well as Techcombank, and tells us something about investor appetite in a time of extremely uncertain global outlook.

Jens-Lottner-Techcombank-2022-960.jpg
Jens Lottner, Techcombank

The bankers “were basically telling us it was a relatively tough market”, says Lottner, albeit helped by the fact that Techcombank had been in the international markets twice before, with a $500 million syndication in 2020 and $800 million last year.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

CAPITAL MARKETS Capital MarketsVietnamAsia Pacific
Chris Wright head.jpg
Chris Wright
Asia editor Euromoney
Contact
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree