The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
OPINION

Climate stress tests may be flawed, but they are also a force for good

June 17, 2022
Share

Stress tests mean that banks must assess their own climate impact. The glaring data gaps will close as the science progresses and methodologies evolve.

green-data-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Nothing distils a highly complicated problem quite like a spreadsheet. This late 1970s computer creation has brought us the analysis of data using clearly defined metrics and mathematical formulas that offer the certainty of finding a right or wrong answer.

This has been music to the banking industry’s ears. But when central banks demand spreadsheets detailing the immense and largely speculative impact of both physical and transitional climate shocks on bank balance sheets, the enthusiasm starts to wane. The data is partial, the metrics are debatable, and there is certainly no right or wrong answer.

The European Central Bank is in the process of collecting data from large European banks within its remit for the 2022 supervisory climate-risk stress test. Last month, the Bank of England published the results of its own climate stress test, with participation from banks representing around 70% of UK bank lending to UK households and businesses.

The Banque de France, which co-launched its pilot climate stress test back in 2020 with the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) as a blueprint for regulators around the world to copy, is due to start its second iteration of the test in 2023.

It


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

OPINION OpinionLeadersWestern EuropeUnited KingdomESGRegulation
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree