The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
OPINION

Macquarie’s American adventure continues

Chris Wright
May 06, 2022
Share

Almost half of the Australian group’s record profit came from the Americas this year. Will Macquarie still call Australia home?

Chris Wright on Asia 1920px.jpg

Macquarie’s full-year results, announced today (May 6), brought yet another set of records: highest ever net profit, at A$4.7 billion ($3.3 billion), up 56% on financial 2021, which was itself a record; and 53 consecutive years of unbroken profitability since inception.

It is an outstanding group performance. But one of the more important numbers was that almost half – 48% – of net profit came from the Americas. All told, overseas income accounts for 75% of Macquarie’s total; Australia is now just a quarter.

Shemara-Wikramanayake-Macquarie-official-778x495.png
Shemara Wikramanayake, Macquarie

All of these are records and it is easy to forget how recently the dynamic has shifted. It was only in the 2007 financial year that international income became the majority: until then the lion’s share was all Australia. And even then, Asia was the bulk of international earnings, not the Americas.

Today, though, so many of Macquarie’s engines are US-based that one begins to wonder about the group’s future. Three different cities house vital businesses.

Michael Silverton, chief executive of Macquarie Capital, effectively the investment banking arm (though nothing is ever quite that straightforward or mundane amid Macquarie’s federation of innumerable niche businesses), is based in New York, not Sydney.

Just


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

OPINION Asia PacificMacquarie GroupCommoditiesBankingColumnsOpinionAustralia
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree