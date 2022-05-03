The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


OPINION

Quotes of the month

May 03, 2022
May/June 2022

“I recommend that she read the biography of Walther Funk”

Kyrylo Shevchenko, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, has some advice for Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of the central bank of Russia


“We would prefer a small stake of a bigger company than 100% of a small company that’s not going anywhere”

Alex Manson, head of SC Ventures, says that Standard Chartered is creating “an ecosystem of investments and ventures around the bank”


“If you look at a loss dating to the mid 1880s, how do you put a dollar amount on that today?”

Mark Williams, founder of Aboriginal Investment Consulting, advises indigenous communities


“Banks need to get their own house in order on climate first and then start to price loans according to the extent of borrowers’ climate risks”

Peter Grant, president of OakNorth Credit Intelligence, on the challenge of lack of data


“The finance industry by now understands that change is coming, with central banks and the FSB stress testing the financial system on climate and carbon emissions” 

Emmanuel Faber, chair of the International Sustainability Standards Board, has two sets of draft standards






