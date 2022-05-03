The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Sideways: How to play prime broker Wordle

Jon Macaskill
May 03, 2022
The US government’s case against Archegos Capital sets up a contest to guess which of the fund’s prime brokers was the most gullible at any given time. To keep the game interesting, the answer might not always be Credit Suisse.

Announcement of the indictment Archegos's Hwang and Halligan
Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a chart announcing the indictment of Archegos's Bill Hwang. Photo Reuters

The US government announced two overlapping cases against Archegos Capital’s founder Bill Hwang and some of his staff on April 27.

Details in charges made by federal prosecutors and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) give students of financial disasters a chance to guess which of Archegos Capital’s prime brokers was the most gullible at various times in dealing with the family office.

The charges of racketeering and other crimes that were made by prosecutors from the southern district of New York named several bank prime brokers and cited examples when they were allegedly deceived by Hwang and his deputies.

The accompanying SEC charges include more details on the fund’s interaction with prime brokers, but the identities of the bank counterparties are masked as 'CP1', 'CP2' and so on.

A look at the losses made by Archegos Capital’s prime brokers after the fund’s spectacular implosion last year gives a clear overall scorecard of which bank suffered the most.


Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
