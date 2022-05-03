Sideways: How to play prime broker Wordle

Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a chart announcing the indictment of Archegos's Bill Hwang. Photo Reuters Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a chart announcing the indictment of Archegos's Bill Hwang. Photo Reuters

The US government announced two overlapping cases against Archegos Capital’s founder Bill Hwang and some of his staff on April 27.

Details in charges made by federal prosecutors and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) give students of financial disasters a chance to guess which of Archegos Capital’s prime brokers was the most gullible at various times in dealing with the family office.

The charges of racketeering and other crimes that were made by prosecutors from the southern district of New York named several bank prime brokers and cited examples when they were allegedly deceived by Hwang and his deputies.

The accompanying SEC charges include more details on the fund’s interaction with prime brokers, but the identities of the bank counterparties are masked as 'CP1', 'CP2' and so on.

A look at the losses made by Archegos Capital’s prime brokers after the fund’s spectacular implosion last year gives a clear overall scorecard of which bank suffered the most.