Where treasury technology investment is going in 2022

Visibility of real-time cash balances to enable better management of liquidity and credit risk will be a priority for corporates in 2022, with research conducted by Icon Solutions suggesting that corporates would be willing to pay for real-time data.

“Many are looking to their banking service providers to help them manage the migration to ISO 20022 message formats and support them with not only dealing with the different format, but leveraging the enriched data that ISO 20022 provides,” says the firm’s services director Simon Barrows.

Michael Kolman, Ion Treasury Michael Kolman, Ion Treasury

Ritesh Jhingan, head of cash management at software provider Finastra, reckons embedded finance is an area to watch in 2022.

“From a cash/treasury perspective, the key aspects of embedded finance are the integration of banking with ERP [enterprise resource planning] services – so the ERP becomes the new front end – and the creation of value-added services such as salary payments and cross-border payment transfers,” he says.

Ion Treasury expects continued upgrades and adoption of SaaS (software as a service) or cloud hosted solutions that enable digitization from a highly secure environment, observes chief product officer Michael Kolman.

“We