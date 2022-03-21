The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
TREASURY

Where treasury technology investment is going in 2022

Paul Golden
March 21, 2022
Share

From cash management to cybersecurity, Euromoney looks at where treasury teams are likely to be spending their money in 2022.

FX_future-g6b09af2eb_960.jpg

Visibility of real-time cash balances to enable better management of liquidity and credit risk will be a priority for corporates in 2022, with research conducted by Icon Solutions suggesting that corporates would be willing to pay for real-time data.

“Many are looking to their banking service providers to help them manage the migration to ISO 20022 message formats and support them with not only dealing with the different format, but leveraging the enriched data that ISO 20022 provides,” says the firm’s services director Simon Barrows.

Michael Kolman, ION Treasury.jpg
Michael Kolman, Ion Treasury

Ritesh Jhingan, head of cash management at software provider Finastra, reckons embedded finance is an area to watch in 2022.

“From a cash/treasury perspective, the key aspects of embedded finance are the integration of banking with ERP [enterprise resource planning] services – so the ERP becomes the new front end – and the creation of value-added services such as salary payments and cross-border payment transfers,” he says.

Ion Treasury expects continued upgrades and adoption of SaaS (software as a service) or cloud hosted solutions that enable digitization from a highly secure environment, observes chief product officer Michael Kolman.

“We


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

TREASURY TreasuryFintech
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree