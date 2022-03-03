Kotak Mahindra’s superhuman gender initiative

If you can’t yet get equality, perhaps you can settle for being a superhero while you wait. India’s Kotak Mahindra has less than a quarter of its bank workforce made up of women – and that’s pretty good by national standards – but on the bright side, Kotak now refers to its female employees as Kotak Wonder Women.

They may not have swashbuckling wristbands and tiaras like Lynda Carter/Gal Gadot (delete according to your age), but Kotak’s Wonder Women do at least have some more practical benefits. In February, the bank announced a new mother benefit policy to give financial support for a year after mothers return to work in order to support childcare. It also offers flexible work hours.

“Kotak has always been sensitive to developing a better work culture for Kotak Wonder Women,” says (Mr) Sukhjit Pasricha, president and group chief human resource officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Measures like the new mother policy are essential in addressing a deep and chronic gender imbalance in Asia-Pacific banking.