The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Credit Suisse trading update piles further pressure on management

By Peter Lee
January 25, 2022
Share

Trading update does little to answer concerns around underlying performance and a slowdown in wealth management.

Credit-Suisse-logo-building-lightning-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

On Tuesday morning, Credit Suisse released what is now called a trading update, ahead of fourth-quarter 2021 results due on February 10.

Euromoney remembers when these unscheduled partial disclosures were called profit warnings and usually prepared the stock market for losses.

To be fair, the bank says it won’t report a loss for the fourth quarter. It will break even.

This comes after SFr500 million of new litigation provisions, partly off-set by a SFr225 million gain on real-estate sales. An impairment charge had already been announced and there will also be restructuring costs related to the strategic plan unveiled with some fanfare in November at the third-quarter results by then-chairman António Horta-Osório.

His departure, following a board investigation into breaches of Covid quarantine rules, came nine days ago.

Antonio Horta-Osorio_780.jpg
António Horta-Osório

The big worry for investors from the trading update surrounds the strategic plan, much more than yet more litigation reserves. The argument presented in November was that if investors would just strip out those so-called legacy costs, they should see the underlying businesses performing well.

The


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking Western EuropeSwitzerlandCredit SuisseBankingWealthUBS
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree