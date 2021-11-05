The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Opinion

Credit Suisse’s new strategy is quite familiar

By Peter Lee
November 05, 2021
António Horta-Osório shifts more capital away from investment banking and into wealth management, while the executive team sells his risk management overhaul as a growth story.

Peter Lee banking 1920px.jpg

Chairman António Horta-Osório surprised Credit Suisse shareholders by springing on them the strategy review they had expected at the end of this year ahead of schedule, presenting it with third-quarter results on Thursday.

Horta-Osório even surprised himself. He has been working on this from his very first off-site with directors and executive management in June, reasoning that he should invest several months in debating all the options for the new direction so obviously needed after the Archegos and Greensill disasters, before setting a course for the next five to 10 years.

He says that the directors and executives came together quicker than he expected around the new strategy. That is probably because it is essentially the old strategy, only with the added component of doing a much better job of risk management.

Antonio-Horta-Osorio-stern-Reuters-960.jpg
António Horta-Osório, Credit Suisse. Photo: Reuters

On a day of sombre suits and unsmiling faces, Horta-Osório opened by talking a lot about this. The bank’s shareholders were still paying bills – even after the third quarter of 2021 had ended – for older misdeeds than the horrors of 2021, ranging from problem loans to Mozambique to the infamous surveillance operations of 2019.

“The


Opinion OpinionColumnsWestern EuropeSwitzerlandCredit SuisseBankingWealth
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
