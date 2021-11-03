The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Capital Markets

Third time lucky: How BR Partners followed the BTG playbook to get its IPO over the line

Ricardo Lacerda launched a boutique investment bank in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Having finally succeeded in IPOing his firm at the third attempt, he now looks to navigate it through Brazil’s turbulent waters.

By Rob Dwyer
November 03, 2021
Photo: Cauê Diniz

“If you bet on Brazilian macro you will lose. Because there is only one certainty about the Brazilian market – we always disappoint. And even if I lower your expectations, we’re still going to disappoint because it’s a very complicated country of high interest rates and low growth.”

    • BR Partners’ founder and chief executive, Ricardo Lacerda doesn’t mince his words when explaining why his niche investment bank eschewed a big international IPO roadshow when the company listed on the B3 in June this year.

    Lacerda was speaking to Euromoney on October 18 – days before the latest financial turmoil in Brazil set in.

    The country’s flirtation with financial chaos changes just a little every cycle, but the ingredients are the same: political dysfunction leads to fiscal mismanagement and overreliance on monetary policy. On October 21 four key members of the economics ministry quit, joining the growing number of market participants who realize that economic minister Paulo Guedes’ commitment to the country’s spending cap is far less resolute than his desire to cling on to power and remain part of the failing government.


    Tags

    Capital Markets Capital MarketsBrazilLatin America and CaribbeanFeatures
    Rob Dwyer
    Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
