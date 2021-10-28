The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Bank regulators must set capital rules for crypto

October 28, 2021
Share

While regulators talk tough on stablecoins they must soon set rules for banks to hold cryptos on balance sheet to meet customer demands.

Peter_Lee_banner_banking-780

Leading US bank regulators – the FDIC, Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency – have for some time now been attempting to coordinate policies for how and under what circumstances banks can deal in crypto assets. This effort has been called the crypto sprint.

It is turning into more of a half marathon.

On October 27, Jelena McWilliams, chair of the FDIC, confirmed that a series of policy statements in the months ahead will provide guidance on what types of activities are permissible for banks and on associated supervisory expectations.

pl column jelena mcwilliams 927.jpg
Jelena McWilliams, FDIC

Prohibiting banks from engaging in crypto will simply see it flourish entirely outside the regulated financial system, so supervisors are inclined to allow it.

McWilliams focused on stablecoins, whose use has grown dramatically as more and more investors shift between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies.

If stablecoins were to become a dominant form of payment, that could lead to substantial sums flowing out of insured banks, with deleterious impacts on their funding, financial stability and credit creation for the real economy.

Warnings

McWilliams picks up the handiest stick and waves it.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsCryptocurrencies
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree