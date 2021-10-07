The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Capital Markets

China: The true cost of BRI becomes clearer

By Elliot Wilson
October 07, 2021
A new report by US-based AidData tears China’s enormous Belt and Road Initiative to pieces. The project has mired hundreds of nations in debt, much of which is hidden even from host countries, and the project is increasingly unpopular.

Photo: iStock

Anyone with even a passing interest in development finance, or in China’s chosen way of funding projects in the developing world this last decade, should read AidData’s latest report ‘Banking on the Belt and Road’.

In it, the research lab – located in the Virginia-based William & Mary research university and part-funded by the Ford Foundation – doesn’t so much repudiate China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as eviscerate it completely.

Its authors promise a “uniquely comprehensive and granular dataset of international development finance from China”.

They deliver that in style.

What emerges is a high-definition picture of a rich and rising superpower choosing to hone its international development strategy by simply turning on the taps and hosing down lower-income countries with money.

Spending splurge

When president Xi Jinping launched this global flagship policy in 2013, he did so with aim of boosting global “mutual understanding and trust”.

In theory, the report notes, BRI offered lower-income states a chance “to pursue an alternative model of development free from the dictates of foreign powers”.

As you’d expect, lending ballooned. Between 2000 and 2012, China allocated about as much to foreign development finance each year ($32 billion) as the US ($34 billion).

And


Tags

Capital Markets Asia PacificChinaBelt and Road InitiativeCapital Markets
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
