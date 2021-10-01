The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
ESG

ESG derivatives: Weapons of green distraction?

wind-turbines-pollution-Getty-960x535.jpg
Photo: Getty

Derivatives could turbocharge environmental, social and governance markets, with a related boost to bank revenues. However, they could also make it harder to monitor exposure.

By Jon Macaskill
October 01, 2021
Share

Warren Buffett famously described derivatives as “financial weapons of mass destruction” in 2003. This did not mean that the legendary investor was swearing off the use of swaps and options. He actually made his biggest personal derivatives trades in the years after this quip, including a multi-billion dollar bet on the long-term price of equity indices that was placed via put option sales.

Jump to

  • Building the derivative infrastructure
  • Maintaining standards

    • Buffett was instead concerned that derivatives could be deployed to mask exposure, adding in 2007 that: “More and more imaginative ways of using them are introducing more and more leverage.”

    Derivatives are now being used to speed the development of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) markets – also in increasingly imaginative ways. New uses of derivatives are helping to tailor ESG exposure and hedges, in order to broaden green and socially responsible trades from equity investments to the entire fixed income product suite.

    One

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    ESG FeaturesUnited StatesWestern EuropeESGCOP26Corporate GovernanceGreen BondsCapital Markets
    Share
    Jon Macaskill
    Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree