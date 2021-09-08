The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Five takeaways from the Adia annual report

By Chris Wright
September 08, 2021
Share

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s latest annual report has some unusually precise detail in it. It tells us about positions, internal structures, use of external managers and views around infrastructure and private equity at one of the world’s most powerful institutional investors.

Abu Dhabi_city-4212886_1920.jpg

On Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Adia) released its annual report for 2020. As always, there’s a tantalizing amount missing from the report – total assets under management, precise asset class allocations rather than ranges, for example – but there are always a few nuggets of considerable interest and we think this is the most open and information-rich report to date. Here’s our pick:

1. Returns

Returns in 2020 were so good they’re clearly visible even over multi-decade timeframes. Adia only reports two performance numbers, for 20 years and 30 years annualized. As of December 31 2020, the figure was 6% for 20 years and 7.2% for 30.

That’s a notable increase from the figures at the end of 2019, which were 4.8% and 6.6% respectively. Clearly, part of the reason is the remarkable bounce in most asset classes after the corrections of February and March 2020. But a letter from Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the managing director, which prefaces the report, also says it has to do with years that have dropped out of the calculations from the start of those timeframes.

Adia’s alternative investments department completed more transactions in 2020 than in any previous year

In terms of specific positions, one interesting move was a drive in to listed infrastructure companies that were oversold in the market correction early in the year.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Capital Markets Capital MarketsUnited Arab EmiratesMiddle East
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree