Leaking to the press

September 08, 2021
When emails go wrong

Euromoney was thrilled to receive an invitation to a session on information classification training the other day. This is a useful course to assist the employee in knowing how not to send sensitive information outside the organization.

However, a closer look showed that this had been sent to us by mistake by a bank that shall remain nameless. Yes, the bank sent the email about not sending sensitive information outside the organization, to a journalist outside the organization.

This made our Friday.

