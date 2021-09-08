Leaking to the press
When emails go wrong
Euromoney was thrilled to receive an invitation to a session on information classification training the other day. This is a useful course to assist the employee in knowing how not to send sensitive information outside the organization.
However, a closer look showed that this had been sent to us by mistake by a bank that shall remain nameless. Yes, the bank sent the email about not sending sensitive information outside the organization, to a journalist outside the organization.
This made our Friday.