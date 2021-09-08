The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Beijing bourse: China’s busy bureaucrats

By Elliot Wilson
September 08, 2021
Share

From Beijing’s plans to overhaul its small-business stock exchange to Shanghai’s push to be a global financial services leader, legislators never seem to rest in China.

Elliot Wilson new Asia 1920x943.jpg


China’s army of financial bureaucrats must rank high on the list of the busiest people on the planet.

Rarely does a month go by without some rule change making the news. Most are mere tweaks to existing legislation, but a few represent real change and often come as a genuine surprise.

This was the case on September 3. Speaking at a trade conference in Beijing, president Xi Jinping revealed plans for a new stock exchange, to be based in the capital, with the aim of serving small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Within minutes, the securities regulator issued a statement describing the leadership as “excited” about the potential for funding the future financial needs of SMEs.

Three immediate thoughts come to mind.

It makes you wonder how many bourses the country really needs

First, the announcement caught almost everyone on the hop. “It came out of the blue,” says Harry Handley, a data analytics associate at Shanghai-based financial consultancy Z-Ben Advisors, who spends a good amount of the week trying to foresee this kind of thing.

Second, it’s a stark reminder of how little is known about the ruling party’s inner workings.



You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsChinaCapital MarketsRegulation
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree