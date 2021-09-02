The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Opinion

One Government Sachs

September 02, 2021
The corridors of power echo with the voices of the bank’s alumni.

Following in Goldmanites’ footsteps within the Bank of England. Photo: Reuters

Consider two institutions. One has a long and storied history, a critical player in global finance, its decisions and policies impacting its own economy and those of other countries. The other is the Bank of England – which has just hired Huw Pill, an alumnus of the first, Goldman Sachs.

Goldmanites of the financial kind – unlike the yellow-green vanadium analogue of andradite garnet that shares their name and which is found in just a handful of metamorphosed deposits around the word – seem to be everywhere.

Huw Pill

It’s hardly surprising. Running the world after acting like you run the world (or is it the other way around?) seems like a natural story arc. There appear to be few places safe from the tentacles of an enterprising squid, particularly the vampire kind.

The corridors of US power, inevitably, have long echoed with the voices of Goldman. Hank Paulson, Robert Rubin and Steven Mnuchin were Treasury secretaries.


Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndGoldman SachsBanking
