The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Afghanistan’s grim test case for central banking in a global wilderness

August 31, 2021
Share

No access to reserves, sinking currency, soaring inflation. Now what?

afghanistan-60649_1920_960.jpg

Afghanistan is about to provide us with a macabre economic experiment. What happens when you take over a country, have no access to your own international reserves, are shunned by the world community and start running out of cash?

As previous central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady told Euromoney recently – and told the world in a series of tweets as he fled the country – the Taliban are not going to get their hands on the country’s reserves, as those reserves are not in Afghanistan to be found.

“I am writing this because I have been told Taliban are asking DAB [Da Afghanistan Bank] staff about location of assets,” he wrote on August 18. “If this is true – it is clear they urgently need to add an economist on their team.”

The week beforehand, DAB reserves stood at $9 billion, most of them held in liquid assets such as Treasuries and gold. DAB’s accounts were held at the Federal Reserve, Bank for International Settlements and other similar accounts, with monitoring conducted through programmes with the IMF and the US Treasury.

Additionally, the IMF was due to receive $340 million on August 23 from a SDR650 billion special drawings rights allocation; that didn’t happen, and nor will any further allocations.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersAfghanistanBankingCapital Markets
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree