The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

IFC puts climate at the centre of LatAm development

By Rob Dwyer
July 23, 2021
Share

The IFC’s Latin America head sees local capital markets growth as key to financing sustainability.

Martin Spicer_960x535.jpg
Martin Spicer, head of the IFC for Latin America and the Caribbean

The new head of the IFC for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) aims to strengthen the cooperation and coordination of development finance institutions (DFIs) operating in the region as it prioritises projects that fight climate change.

Working with IDB Invest and partnerships with the smaller regional [development] banks in the region, as well as with our sister organisation the World Bank will be super important, and that is all work in progress,” says Martin Spicer, the IFC’s director for LAC, a US national who has 25 years’ experience with the IFC and was most recently the IFC’s director of blended finance.

“I am having conversations to work out where we can do more together,” says Spicer. “We will need to work together to reduce regulatory bottlenecks by applying conditionality, where necessary, to open up investment into sectors, and also working together to identify investible projects and be together to finance them.”

Spicer adds that the challenge to alleviate the impact of climate change and limit global warming has been complicated by the pandemic, which the World Bank estimates caused a decline in regional GDP of 7.9%

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Capital Markets Capital MarketsLatin America and CaribbeanEnvironmental FinanceESGSocially Responsible Investment
Share
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree