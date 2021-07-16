The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Revolut’s valuation nears that of banks with 80 times more revenue

By Dominic O’Neill
July 16, 2021
Share

The $33 billion valuation in neobank Revolut’s latest funding round puts it in the same league as lenders with trillions of assets and billions in profit.

Revolut-Nik-Vlad-960x535.jpg
Revolut co-founders Vlad Yatsenko and Nik Storonsky

Softbank and Tiger Global have bought into Revolut at a $33 billion valuation equivalent to the market capitalization of big-four UK incumbent NatWest, and about a third bigger than Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale.

The unlisted UK neobank is now only about 15% behind the market caps of Barclays and BBVA, two banks with billions of dollars in profit – and earning about 80 times more revenue than Revolut did last year.

“A lot of [fintech] firms are focused on a single product, like merchant acquiring, or a single geography, like the US or the UK,” chief financial officer Mikko Salovaara, tells Euromoney. “What’s special about Revolut is that our ambition is to serve individuals and businesses across all their financial services needs, and globally.

“Investors are realising that’s a great ambition to have, as the market opportunity is enormous, and we have a reasonable shot at exploiting it.”

Now what’s clear is that we have a diversified business
Mikko Salovaara, Revolut

Revolut’s latest funding round, raising $800 million, comes at a valuation way bigger than rumoured only a few months ago.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Capital Markets Western EuropeUnited KingdomCapital MarketsFintechBanking
Share
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree