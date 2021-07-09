The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Foreign Exchange

Millennium Global aims to cut FX costs for fund managers and treasurers

By Paul Golden
July 09, 2021
Share

New FX platform MillTechFX reckons that rather than cannibalizing existing trading activity, it can generate new flows for its counterparty banks by undercutting standard exchange rates.

cost-scissors-cut-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Currency manager Millennium Global recently launched MillTechFX, which it describes as an “independent, comparative multi-bank FX marketplace which reduces FX execution costs and operational burdens”.

The platform is the latest attempt to provide lower-cost FX services to fund managers and corporate treasurers – two groups that research suggests find it hard to access competitive rates.

Analysis of share-class hedge returns conducted by Lumint and New Change FX last year suggested that average FX trading costs were more than 10 times higher than they should be.

Meanwhile, a 2019 report co-authored by economists from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the IMF found that while large corporates were paying as little as two basis points, the least-sophisticated clients were paying more than 50bp over the competitive market mid-price for their FX trades.

We can save clients a minimum of 50% on their trading costs
Eric Huttman, MillTechFX
Eric-Huttman-MillTechFX-960.jpg

MillTechFX leverages the purchasing power of Millennium Global – one of the world’s largest specialist currency managers, with approximately $600 billion in annual FX volume – to give users access to institutional-grade rates from counterparty banks, including ANZ, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, NatWest, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

According


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Foreign Exchange Western EuropeUnited KingdomForeign ExchangeTreasury
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree