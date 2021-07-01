The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Smaller banks have a key role to play in the climate fight

July 01, 2021
Share

Many are still a long way from understanding the risk climate change poses to their businesses.

cogs-green-climate-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

It is easy for those who work on sustainability to forget how widespread ignorance, indifference and even antipathy to the topic remains among those who don’t.

Even at the most environmentally minded banks, sustainability specialists bemoan the lack of knowledge and awareness among their more commercially minded colleagues; one notes that a team member still confuses biodiversity and biosecurity.

The bigger banks are trying to address this. Achieving net zero by 2050, as many of them have committed to doing, has increased the incentives for ensuring that all staff understand the importance of aligning with the Paris climate goals and that all businesses are working towards it.

State ownership is widespread … while even privately owned lenders are often controlled by local elites

Clearly, this is all to the good. The biggest global and European banks finance, or arrange financing for, a substantial chunk of the highest-polluting industries, from energy and mining to construction and defence.

At the same time, much of the financing for other environmentally problematic sectors, such as transportation, agriculture and manufacturing, is provided by smaller local and regional banks – many of which are more willing and able to lend than ever after the liquidity inflows of the Covid era.

While


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersESGEnvironmental FinanceImpact Investing
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree