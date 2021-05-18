The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Focus on insolvency rules will intensify as protections expire

By Paul Golden
May 18, 2021
Share

Corporate insolvencies are poised to rise sharply once pandemic-related state support is removed. In the UK, companies must familiarize themselves with new insolvency regulations as the deadline for the removal of protections looms.

coronavirus-covid-stock-market-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

The height of a global pandemic may not seem like a particularly propitious time to roll out a transformative piece of corporate legislation, but in June 2020 the UK’s Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act (CIGA) came into force.

The Insolvency Service described it as the most significant change to the UK’s corporate insolvency regime in more than 20 years.

And one of its key provisions was the introduction of the new role of a monitor to oversee a corporate moratorium: an extendable, 20-working-day period giving businesses protection from creditor action – unless they have the permission of the court – while the business seeks professional restructuring advice.

CIGA gives companies time to present a restructuring plan to stakeholders
Andrew Wollaston, EY
Andrew-Wollaston-EY-960x535.jpg

The benign impact of state support since the onset of Covid-19 is clear to see. The monthly insolvency statistics for March, covering England and Wales, show that the number of registered company insolvencies (992) was 20% lower than the figure for the same period in 2020 and down 37% from March 2019.

CIGA has also introduced a new restructuring plan that can bind creditors to it.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury United KingdomRegulationTreasuryCoronavirus
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree