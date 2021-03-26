The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Wealth

JPMorgan adds new string to China bow with 10% stake in CMB wealth business

By Elliot Wilson
March 26, 2021
Share

Buying a 10% stake in China Merchants Bank’s wealth management arm for $415 million gives JPMorgan greater access to China’s vast private wealth market. It is a deal that benefits both parties, and underscores JPMorgan’s quiet but concerted success story in Asia’s largest economy.

Shanghai_handshake-960x535.jpg

JPMorgan’s latest China deal – a direct investment in the wealth management arm of China Merchants Bank – is a timely reminder, not just of the vast untapped potential in the onshore private wealth space, but also the value of thinking long term in Asia’s largest economy.

The deal announced on March 19 will see JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia Pacific) buy a 10% stake in CMB Wealth Management, for Rmb2.7 billion ($415 million), with the remainder to be owned by the Shanghai- and Hong Kong-listed lender. It has yet to be approved by China’s banking and insurance regulator.

The US bank is carefully accumulating the medley of licences it needs to be a diversified onshore financial power.

In November, it raised its stake in JPMorgan Securities (China), its broking joint venture, from 51% to 71%, after buying out one of its local partners. The new outfit, which only opened its doors in March 2020, houses its domestic investment banking, research, fixed income and equities businesses.

We are aiming to have our full suite of global products and services to be delivered on the ground in China one day
Mark Leung, JPMorgan China

It also owns a 51% stake in China International Fund Management, the mutual fund management venture it formed with co-owner Shanghai International Trust in 2004, and has plans to spend up to $1 billion to buy out its partner.

And

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Wealth WealthJPMorganChina Merchants Bank CMBChinaAsia PacificUnited States
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree