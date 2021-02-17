The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Buyers load up in Asda’s supermarket sweep

By Peter Lee
February 17, 2021
Investment grade and non-sterling bond investors submitted big orders for the largest ever European high-yield deal, but half received zero allocation.

It had been a long time coming, but when the high-yield bond to finance the purchase from Walmart of a majority stake in Asda finally priced on February 10, it was worth the wait.

Walmart had announced the sale for £6.8 billion of a majority stake in its UK affiliate back in October 2020. The stake was sold to the Issa Brothers, founders and co-CEOs of EG Group, a global convenience and forecourts retailer headquartered in Blackburn, and to investment funds managed by TDR Capital, the UK-based private equity firm.

The buyers took their time to devise a capital structure that would allow them to leverage up an equity investment of just under £800 million and still offer an attractive Ba2/BB- rated credit to investors, based on the company’s strong cash flow and property assets.

The high-yield bond deal came last week. It was split into a £2.25 billion secured tranche and a £500 million unsecured tranche rated B1/B+, making this the largest issue ever in the European high-yield market and the biggest ever single-tranche sterling corporate bond.

We wanted to push hard and explore the maximum capacity of the sterling market
Na Wei, Barclays
Capital Markets Capital MarketsWestern Europe
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
