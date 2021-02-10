Myanmar: Key economic officials missing after military coup purge
At least four of Ang San Suu Kyi’s most senior economic officials are missing since Myanmar’s February 1 military coup.
The purge by Myanmar’s military rulers of Ang San Suu Kyi’s ousted six-year-old democratically elected government has deepened, with at least four of her most senior economic officials detained and missing since the junta’s February 1 coup.
The four officials had occupied key advisory and government roles in and around the Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM) and the finance ministry, and were central to Suu Kyi’s economic reform effort.
Analysts said their removal from office by the junta is an attack at the core of a 10-year stop-start drive to modernize Myanmar’s economy.
