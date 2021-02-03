Myanmar: Back to the future for the military junta

Aung San Suu Kyi supporters hold aloft her image alongside the crossed-out face of successor general Min Aung Hlaing Aung San Suu Kyi supporters hold aloft her image alongside the crossed-out face of successor general Min Aung Hlaing

A Yangon financier, unburdened by political persuasion, sums up Myanmar’s February military coup.

“It’s a circular firing squad,” he says. “These are incredibly stupid steps. These guys have been watching too much Fox TV.”

The Fox TV jibe riffs at the reason why Myanmar’s military said it cancelled Aung San Suu Kyi’s five-year-old quasi-democracy.

Perhaps inspired by Donald Trump, the generals claimed that a November election, won in a landslide by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), was fraudulent. Hours before Myanmar’s parliament would secure that result, the junta aborted an embryonic democracy they were always reluctant midwives to.

What Suu Kyi described as the world’s last great market untouched by modern commerce is again on a fast track to isolation.

Myanmar’s oligarchic generals, who had mostly got themselves removed from sanctions lists in return for reforms, will now again be pariahs as the administration of president Joe Biden moves to gain ground.

This