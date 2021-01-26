The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Digital whisky hits the markets in Singapore

January 26, 2021
Share

We’ve tokenized currencies, dentistry, even pandas (no, really). What next? Whisky. We all need a drink.

Scotland whisky_barrels_960x535.jpg

January brought top-end Scotch whisky to the digital world, with the commencement of trading of “southeast Asia’s first digital, whisky-based ABS”.

There are five tokens, all linked to a specific cask of whisky sitting in Scotland.

The group behind this is PrimePartners Corporate Finance, a Singapore financial services group, through a subsidiary called Rare Cask Holdings. The tokens are traded on Hg Exchange, which is a private member-driven securities exchange backed by PhillipCapital, crowdfunding platform Fundnel, blockchain Zilliqa and PrimePartners itself.

The exchange became a member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s fintech sandbox regime in June 2020.

So if you’re wondering who ultimately regulates an underlying of Scottish whisky on a private members exchange in Asia, the answer turns out to be the MAS.

There are also a ton of rules about what actually constitutes Scotch whisky – age statement, oak barrels, minimum 40% alcohol – and Diageo takes care of that side of things.

Growing market

Does the world really need a digital form of whisky?

You wouldn’t think so, but perhaps Asia does. The preoccupation of China in particular with fine wines is well known, but in some ways, whisky is more widely adored in the region: in addition to Japan and Taiwan, both manufacturers of beautiful whisky, India is a growing market for the top end.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndCapital MarketsSingaporeSoutheast Asia
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree