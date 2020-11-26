Sygnum signals a new approach to crypto banking

Several years ago, two investment professionals were working in different family offices in Asia and each found himself facing the same challenge.

One, a Swiss Bain & Co alumnus called Mathias Imbach, was general manager at RNT Associates, the personal investment platform of Indian industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata.

The other, Gerald Goh, a Singaporean former investment consultant at Cambridge Associates with a focus on private investments, was the head of alternative assets for CrimsoNox Capital, a family office representing the interests of Thailand’s Yoovidhya family, which co-founded Red Bull.

Each of them had developed an interest in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, Imbach from something of a philosophical perspective and Goh from a more pragmatic one.

Both understood that to do their jobs properly for the family offices they represented they needed to look at investing in this space, either directly in cryptocurrencies or in using the blockchain as a more efficient method of conducting private investment.

It