Fintech

Sygnum signals a new approach to crypto banking

By Chris Wright
November 26, 2020
A new Swiss-Singaporean enterprise styles itself as the world’s first digital asset bank. It is regulated, resembles the structure of a mainstream bank and has some high-visibility advisers and investors, among them Peter Wuffli. Will it work?

Several years ago, two investment professionals were working in different family offices in Asia and each found himself facing the same challenge.

One, a Swiss Bain & Co alumnus called Mathias Imbach, was general manager at RNT Associates, the personal investment platform of Indian industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata.

    • The other, Gerald Goh, a Singaporean former investment consultant at Cambridge Associates with a focus on private investments, was the head of alternative assets for CrimsoNox Capital, a family office representing the interests of Thailand’s Yoovidhya family, which co-founded Red Bull.

    Each of them had developed an interest in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, Imbach from something of a philosophical perspective and Goh from a more pragmatic one.

    Both understood that to do their jobs properly for the family offices they represented they needed to look at investing in this space, either directly in cryptocurrencies or in using the blockchain as a more efficient method of conducting private investment.

    Tags

    Fintech FintechBankingAsia PacificCryptocurrenciesBlockchainFeaturesSingaporeSwitzerland
    Chris Wright
    Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
