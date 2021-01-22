The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

London is assured a slow decline, but the EU faces its own Brexit challenge

By Peter Lee
January 22, 2021
Capital is already shifting out of the UK and people will follow, leaving the big Brexit question of whether or not the EU can take advantage to complete its capital markets union.

Who should be more humiliated: The City of London for losing €6 billion of daily trading volume in European shares on day one after the transition into a real and hard Brexit, or the EU for only being able to recapture that core financial market activity thanks to the UK unloading both barrels into its own feet?

The shift looked remarkable for being so complete and so sudden, and became the perfect story for the first week after the UK became a third country to the EU.

It surprised precisely no one in the City of London, where firms, exchanges and regulators had been preparing for it since the 2016 referendum.

No European city is ever likely to match the sheer scale of financial services – the close collection of global banks, fund managers, lawyers, accountants, market infrastructure providers – that slowly gathered in London during the past 50 years as international capital markets blossomed.

London’s decline as a global financial centre will also play out slowly over many years, but there is no doubt that decline is already under way.

Even if the European Commission were to grant UK-based firms generous equivalence judgements in the 12 months ahead – which it almost certainly won’t – the money is already leaving.


Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
