The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Ant Financial: Jack’s back

January 21, 2021
Share

The founder of Ant Financial disappeared for three months after Chinese regulators nixed the firm’s record-breaking IPO. Despite some unwise comments about state banks, Jack Ma is now back, looking as puckish and cheery as ever.

Jack-Ma-cheery-wave-Reuters-960x535.png

It wasn’t the most verbally dextrous 60 seconds of Jack Ma’s life, but then it didn’t need to be.

This wasn’t Jack the mogul explaining to investors the inner workings of Alibaba or Ant Financial, the firms he founded, or Jack the globalist, hobnobbing with politicians and rockstars.

It wasn’t even Jack the balladeer, serenading an audience at the 2017 Computing Conference in Hangzhou with a lilting rendition of Unchained Melody.

No, this was a new version of the man with the most recognizable face in China after president Xi Jinping and the country’s deepest pockets – Forbes puts his fortune at $65.6 billion.

In a minute-long video published on Wednesday by Chinese state media, Ma sits on a simple settee wearing a white T-shirt under a blue sweater. His eyes look healthy, his body language unguarded, his demeanour chirpy.

In it, Ma praises the 100 teachers he just handed awards to via Zoom, as part of an annual prize-giving ceremony organized by the Jack Ma Foundation.

For the past three months, Ma has been the world’s most famous fugitive

The event usually takes place in the city of Sanya, but Covid again put the kibosh on it.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionChinaFront End
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree