The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Helen Wong’s journey from HSBC to the top of OCBC is complete

By Chris Wright
January 11, 2021
Share

Wong’s departure from HSBC, where she was head of Greater China, in August 2019 raised the questions of where could she be going and why. The answer is that she will succeed Samuel Tsien as OCBC’s chief executive. What does it mean for the bank?

Chris Wright on Asia 1920px.jpg

OCBC has named Helen Wong as its new chief executive, replacing Samuel Tsien upon his retirement on April 14.

Wong becomes the first female chief executive of a Singapore bank, in an appointment that makes greater sense of her departure from HSBC in August 2019.

Wong, who rose to be chief executive of HSBC Greater China, started her career at OCBC in 1984 as a desk manager and her return bookends a career spent mainly in Hong Kong and China, including a spell as chair of the Hong Kong Association of Banks.

Her departure from HSBC, coming so close to the ousting of John Flint as chief executive, was closely watched.

At the time, HSBC was under exceptional scrutiny from every angle. It was worrying about China’s expected list of unreliable organizations, and the pressure that had been put on other Hong Kong-linked iconic corporates such as Cathay Pacific.

HSBC Greater China CEO Helen Wong, Li & Fung Chairman Victor Fung Speak At Seminar
Helen Wong. Bloomberg via Getty Images

At the same time, it was being pushed to help the US Department of Justice in its investigation of Huawei.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsAsia PacificSingaporeBankingOCBCHSBC
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree