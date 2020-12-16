The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Societe Generale bets retail business on open banking and Boursorama

By Dominic O’Neill
December 16, 2020
Share

With investment in technology supporting its Crédit du Nord merger, the bank hopes that product partnerships and a lower cost-to-serve will make it stand out in French retail.

Credit_du_Nord_source-Celette-960x535.png
Source: Celette

Societe Generale is taking new steps to shore up its retail business and build a differentiated offering amid the challenges of negative rates and Covid-19.

The business will be relatively cheap to run and better adapted to the rise of new digital competitors and open banking, chief financial officer William Kadouch-Chassaing tells Euromoney.

These aims lie behind a project, unveiled in early December, to fully integrate its Crédit du Nord division.

SocGen will shift to one core banking system for French retail, with common central functions for things such as finance, risk, compliance and human resources, including centralized staff training.

While the Crédit du Nord brands may survive, this is essentially a merger, and consequently capable of cutting Crédit du Nord’s cost base by about a third – saving about €450 million by 2025.

It is easier now, adds the CFO, because the two networks have already restructured to a large extent – more than many local peers.

Front office

In the front office, certainly, SocGen has developed better digital interfaces than before. Crédit du Nord has also built up its remote contact centre.

“We’re


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking BankingFranceSociete GeneraleFintechCoronavirus
Share
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is Europe Editor. He has written about banking and finance for Euromoney since 2007 and has covered both emerging and developed markets.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree